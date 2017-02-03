Ex-inmate on bail for threatening prison officer

A 40-year-old man who previously spent time behind bars, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with threatening the life of a prison officer.

Monty Augustin Clarke of Silver Hill, Christ Church appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick charged with telling Terry Small: “Small, we are not in prison, we are in society, and I would shoot you in your f****** face”, with intent to cause Small to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Clarke was granted $3,000 bail with one surety. He returns to court on April 12.