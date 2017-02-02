UWI urged to offer work attachments

The University of the West Indies (UWI) is being advised to introduce a compulsory work attachment to its programmes as part of the requirements for a degree.

“Perhaps the time is also ripe for the establishment of attachment to relevant businesses and institutions as a necessary component of degree programmes so that today’s graduate, as the saying goes, faces the road running upon graduation,” Vere Parris, president of the Barbados Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools told yesterday’s opening of the 12th annual national career showcase for third to fifth form secondary school students at the Cave Hill Campus.

In addition, Parris proposed a mandatory course in entrepreneurship be added to the university’s curriculum.

This, he said, would help students focus more sharply on creating businesses out of their fields of study, while the region would realize its goal of sustainable employment in an entrepreneurial-based economy.

The showcase is a partnership between the Barbados Association of Guidance Counsellors (BAGC) and the Cave Hill Campus, and Parris saw such synergies as an opportunity for the university to develop programmes that will benefit students and businesses.

However, he said this would have to be done in a cost effective manner, given the university’s economic reality.

“Application based programmes are likely to attract more of today’s youth for study as well as more investment funding for the said programmes,” Parris said.