Teen sentenced to time served his

A St Michael teen was granted his freedom today after spending 117 days on remand at HMP Dodds.

Shalom Shem Batson, 19, of Laynes Road, Brittons Hill, had previously pleaded guilty to the October 6, 2016 offence of possession of cannabis.

He also admitted to stealing an Amazon Fire smartphone and tablet belonging to Charla Adams on August 14 last year.

In relation to theft of the phone and tablet, the court heard recently that Batson and Adams were in a relationship for a month prior to the incident.

Batson visited the complainant’s residence on the morning of August 14 and Adams later discovered that her electronic devices were missing. She questioned Batson but he told her he knew nothing about them.

However, Adams later saw Batson using the phone via mobile app Snapchat.

She reported the matter to police and a search was executed at Batson’s residence where the phone was found. The tablet was recovered at the home of a neighbour.

The illegal drug was found during the search.

Today, Batson’s attorney Greame Brathwaite informed the magistrate that the relationship between Batson and Adams was such that she had given him “some stuff” over a period of time and it was his impression that the items had been lent to him.

“No force was used by the accused in getting the items,” said Barthwaite, who pointed out that his client had no previous convictions although he had been previously placed on a bond that has since expired.

The lawyer also argued that the offence was such that the time spent on remand was an adequate sentence.

The magistrate agreed and sentenced Batson to time served.