Red and ready to do battle

Added by Morissa Lindsay on February 2, 2017.
West Terrace Primary won the girls NAPSAC title last year and will be keen to repeat as champions this year. No doubt the boys will be seeking to emulate their female counterparts as well.

Thursday at the National Stadium several of those who will be leading the charge for their school got the chance to demonstrate their form during their house championships, won again by Red House.

However, Red House did not have it all their own way as there were excellent performances by athletes from other houses.

Barbados TODAY’s photo-journalist Morissa Lindsay was there to capture the action and brings this pictorial review of some of the day’s highlights.

Under-nine Girls champion, Natari Coggins-Chambers of Blue House won the 80m dash.

 

Kenya Hinds of Red House won the Under-11 Girls 400m.

 

Khalid Germain (left) of Red House dominated the Under-nine Boys Division.

 

Alyssa Gill of Red House won the Under-nine girls sack race.

 

Asabi Estwick of Red House won the Under-11 Girls 100m but it was Solange Holford (right) of Blue House that topped the division with 24 points.

 

Blue House pulled their way to victory in the tug-o-war.

 

It was an even race but in the end it was Joshua Rock (left) of Purple House who won the U11 100m.

 

Skye Spencer-Layne jumps well to win the Under-13 Girls Long Jump for Green House.

 

 

