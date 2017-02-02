Red and ready to do battle

West Terrace Primary won the girls NAPSAC title last year and will be keen to repeat as champions this year. No doubt the boys will be seeking to emulate their female counterparts as well.

Thursday at the National Stadium several of those who will be leading the charge for their school got the chance to demonstrate their form during their house championships, won again by Red House.

However, Red House did not have it all their own way as there were excellent performances by athletes from other houses.

Barbados TODAY’s photo-journalist Morissa Lindsay was there to capture the action and brings this pictorial review of some of the day’s highlights.