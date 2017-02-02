PSVs feature in four accidents

Nine people were injured Wednesday in four road accidents, as lawmen and emergency personnel were kept busy.

The first accident reportedly occurred at Vauxhall, Christ Church around 9:30 a.m. involving ZR 382, driven by 43-year-old Elvis Wooding of Silver Hill, Christ Church and a white Toyota motor car, driven by 29-year-old Damien Jones of Vauxhall, Christ Church.

Police say three people were injured in the two-vehicle collision, including Jones and two ZR passengers – 29-year-old Rudy Hoyte of Station Hill, St Michael and 42-year-old Junior Ifill of Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church, who was the conductor on the private public service vehicle.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

However, Jones sought private medical attention immediately following the accident.

It was around 12:52 Wednesday afternoon when a Transport Board bus overturned at Oldbury, St Philip, leaving the driver, 32-year-old Corey Linton of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church nursing minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Meantime, pedestrian Eleanor Taylor of Stephen’s Landing Scheme, St Michael was struck by a minibus, driven by Wayne Barrow of Arthur Seat, St Thomas, while walking along Chapel Street, The City.

Taylor, 62, complained of pains to her head and back and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical treatment.

Two passengers aboard the minibus – 62-year-old Angela Grant of Bank Hall, St Michael and 31-year-old Daniel Hall of Carlton, St James – also suffered injuries and were treated at the QEH. Grant complained of pain to her head and Hall of pain in the knees.

Wednesday afternoon, two people, including an elderly man, were also injured in 3.10 p.m. collision at Salters Road, St George.

Seventy-nine-year-old Randolph Ifill of Nurse Land, St Michael suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital, so too Kathaline Barton who was a passenger in the other vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Dario Barton of Flat Rock, St George, who escaped without injury.

Police are continuing investigations.