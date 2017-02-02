Police investigate shooting in Christ Church
Police are on the scene of a shooting at Barlett’s Tenantry, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.
An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times at close range by two masked gunmen at his home.
He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.
This should be an easy case to solve.. To get new ammunition one now has to apply in writing to the Commissioner of Police explaining why you need it and what happened to the old ammo… So they only have to sit back and wait for the killers to come in and request more… Oh wait, maybe it’s not the licensed gun owners that are being given a hard time that are the ones running about killing people…