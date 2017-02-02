On the mark!

Champion school prepared to defend girls' title

Reigning queens of the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship (NAPSAC), West Terrace Primary Tigers, were on show Thursday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex and the champions are looking up to speed.

Victrix ludorum Jahzara Holford of Blue House and Caribbean Union of Teachers gold medallist Skye Spencer-Layne representing Green House, will definitely be strong contenders in the Under-13 Girls Division when they represent West Terrace in the Patsy Callender Zone of NAPSAC in two weeks time commencing February 13.

Throughout Thursday’s proceedings the race was always between Red House who repeated as champions for a sixth consecutive year with 598.5 points and Blue House who unfortunately slowed down on the home stretch to finish in second on a total of 473. The battle was also on for third place with Purple House tallying 366.5 and just edging out Green House who ended with 365 points.

Head physical education teacher at West Terrace Roderick Harmon said over the microphone that based on what he saw on the track Thursday, they had something to work with overall, especially as they sought to defend their girls’ title.

Spencer-Layne who represented Barbados in Tortola last year at CUT where she won the Under-11 girls long jump, is always a big contender at these NAPSAC Games and much will be expected from her running in the Under-13 Girls Division along with Holford who was unstoppable in the distance events. Today she destroyed the field during the opening race of the day which was the girls open 600m where she left everyone running in her shadow. She had an overall tally of 30 points. Holford as expected won the road race at school, she returned today to win the 400m comfortably and will perhaps go after the Under-13 Girls 400m record this year having won that event during the NAPSAC final last year in the Under-11 age group.

Spencer-Layne missed victrix ludorum honours by one point registering 29 as she won the long jump in which Holford placed second. She was also third in the 100m, 200m and came third in the 400m.

Holford’s sister Solange topped the Under-11 Girls category with 24 points for Blue House while Natari Coggins-Chambers was the most outstanding performer with a total of 19 points for Red House.

The boys of West Terrace might need a bit more work especially their Under-11 and Under-nine teams. But for sure victor ludorum Jonathan Harmon will be leading the way in the Under-13 Division. He delivered big wins for Purple House in the 100m, 400m and 800m while placing second in the road race held at the School, which earned him 37 vital points.

In the Under-11 Boys, Azahri Dallaway of Green House secured a total of 33 points and was looking impressive on track all day until he pulled what seemed to be a muscle while anchoring his house in the 4x100m relay. West Terrace will be hoping that he recovers between now and NAPSAC if they are to have a decent chance of becoming double crown champions. Khalid Germain of Red House did well to earn himself 21 points in the Under-nine age group as Red won five of eight relays to retain the trophy.