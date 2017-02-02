Marooners crushed

Barbados Pride make short shrift of opponents

Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners received some harsh lessons tonight against Barbados Pride in Round 5 of their Regional Super50 Zone B Day/Night Championship match at Kensington Oval.

Batting first the Pride marched to an imposing 294 all out and then blew away the CCC Marooners for 94 to win the encounter by 200 runs. It was the Barbados Pride’s fourth victory on the trot and their most comprehensive of the tournament so far.

Pride captain Jason Holder called correctly and decided to bat with Anthony Alleyne and West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite taking to the middle. The two batted confidently against the steady but not overly threatening attack. They took the score to 86 in the 23rd over bowled by off-spinner Vikash Mohan before playing back to an arm ball Brathwaite was lbw for 44. It was the second occasion in two matches he had been dismissed in that manner playing off the back foot.

Alleyne soon followed him back into the pavilion when with the score on 94 in the 26th over the left-hander was lbw sweeping at left-arm spinner Larry Edwards.

Shai Hope’s lean patch continued via the run out route in the 30th over to make the score 115 for 3. Barbados have a powerful batting line-up in the tournament and any hopes that the Marooners had of making deep inroads were quickly quashed with a succession of timely knocks.

Left-handed Jonathan Carter cruised to an attractive 40 before he was fourth out in the 39th over, caught by wicketkeeper Jamal Smith off Mohan essaying a cut stroke.

The elegant Shane Dowrich once again was pleasing on the eye as he moved to 32 without bother. But just as he was about to up gears even further he was caught at mid-on by Ryan Hinds off the left-arm pacer Jermaine Levy to make the score 258 for 5.

All the while Roston Chase was entertaining the Kensington Oval crowd with a succession of beautiful strokes, especially down the ground. He drove fluently on both sides of the wicket and eventually brought up his 50 in only 40 deliveries with six boundaries. Chase lost Holder in their search for quick runs in the 48th over and he too finally went the next ball caught at extra cover by Amir Jangoo for a Man-of-the-Match knock of 76 that included eight boundaries and one six. Both wickets fell to Barbadian fast bowler Keon Harding.

Wickets continued to tumble as the Pride sought quick runs and ended on the final ball of the innings with Carlos Brathwaite being run out at the bowlers’ end.

The best of the CCC Marooners’ bowlers was Levy with 3 for 64, while Harding had 2 for 63 and Mohan 2 for 51.

In response, the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners were never in the contest, losing wickets at regular intervals with their best batting coming from Mohan and Jangoo with 29 and 23 respectively. Sulieman Benn captured 3 for 25 with his left-arm spin, while off-spinner Ashley Nurse snared 2 for 18 and pacer Holder had 2 for 14.