Gunman apologizes for his crime

A Christ Church man who tried to rob another man five years ago, but instead left his victim nursing a gunshot wound, today apologized for committing the crime.

“I am sorry for what I have done,” Trevor Junior Griffith, of Block #16E Lower Crescent, Gall Hill said in the No. 5 Supreme Court this morning.

The apology came after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from offences committed on August 27, 2012.

Griffith, also known as Lil Trev, admitted before Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius to possession of a .38 automatic gun without a valid licence, unlawfully wounding Tony Browne, and assaulting the same man with intent to rob him.

He however told the court that he was not guilty of intent to commit serious bodily harm or maim, disfigure or disable Browne.

Principal Crown Counsel Elwood Watts accepted the pleas and went on to outline to the court what occurred on that day almost five years ago. Griffith was 30 years old then.

Browne, who was 58 years old at the time, was visiting an 84-year-old friend when he received a telephone call and left.

As he made his way through a track in Montrose Gardens, he noticed Griffith walking along the same road wearing a bandanna on his head.

They passed each other, and moments later Browne heard “eh eh” but did not look back. He subsequently felt a hand grab at the chain around his neck and a voice saying: “Give me this f****** chain.”

He looked back and noticed it was the same man who had passed him, although he was now wearing the bandana over his mouth and nose and pointing a silver gun in his direction.

Browne was shot in the leg and wobbled away with the culprit in pursuit. However, when he got to a junction in the track, he took a right turn and headed to his mother’s home, while his attacker went the opposite direction.

When he reached his mother’s house, he pounded on the door, shouting: “Open the door. A man now try to rob me out my gold chain and shoot me in the foot.”

However, the sight was too much for the woman to bear and she fainted.

A next-door neighbour then went over to see what was going on and alerted the police.

Browne was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for what a doctor described as “a grievous injury” and spent a week being treated for the wound.

Investigations were conducted and the probe led to Griffith being taken into custody.

“To tell de truth, officer, I ain’t went to shoot he. He jump me . . . and I shoot down when he jump me,” he said at the police station.

Griffith also admitted that he had tried to rob Browne.

“I did trying to get the chain from he cause things did hard on me,” Griffith said to lawmen.

The firearm he used, he claimed, was one he found, but he subsequently lost it in a fight.

In a written statement, Griffith disclosed that he had disembarked a van and was walking through a track near the Christ Church Boys School when he “see an old man coming through the track . . . wearing a gold chain around his neck”.

He then took out the gun which he had concealed in his pants and told him to “pass de chain”.

“De old man ran at me and I get frighten and I fire a shot at he and he turn around and ran off. I ran behind him and when the old man get to the four cross, he went right and I went left and I went home and bathe.”

Griffith also addressed the court after Watts outlined those facts.

“Well, Ma’am . . . I have been in jail for four years. In life, things happen and jail really open my eyes. I am sorry for what I have done and to tell society and

. . . everybody that I sorry and it will never happen again,” said Griffith, who has been on remand since the incident.

Judge Cornelius then ordered a pre-sentencing report on Griffith who has one previous conviction dating back to 2001 for possession of an offensive weapon.

The case resumes on March 27.