Farmer admits to stealing limes

A man who is Farmer by name, but not by vocation, today admitted to a Bridgetown magistrate that he stole 25 pounds of limes.

O’Neal Sylvester Farmer, who was recorded as having of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to committing the offence which occurred yesterday in Pine Gardens, St Michael.

Farmer also pleaded guilty to possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine.

The court heard that police were on patrol in Pine Gardens when they saw Farmer emerging from a bushy area near some houses.

He was asked by lawmen for his reason for being there and he was searched.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Janice Ifill, a glass tube with a hole at the bottom and wire mesh at the top was found in his pants pocket.

“Officer, give me a break,” he allegedly said when the drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The limes were found in a box and bag which Farmer was carrying.

“I just pick them from a tree down there,” he told officers at the time.

The limes belonged to Richard Matthews and a restitution order was today granted for them to be returned to him.

“I’m sorry, Ma’am,” Farmer, who is known to the courts, told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant.

After taking a look at his conviction card, the magistrate reprimanded and discharged him on the theft charge.

However, she imposed a six-month suspended sentence for possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine.

While Farmer will stay out of jail for now, if he is found guilty of breaking any laws in the next 12 months, he will spend that amount of time in prison.