Delightful Honey Jazz

The Honey Jazz ladies raised the roof while singing the blues last Saturday night. The occasion was the Honey Jazz Gala Concert held at the Frank Collymore Hall.

Backed by young musicians from 1688 Collective, the ladies simply were superb and witnessing them perform made for one enjoyable night.

Nikita opened the show singing All That Jazz. She was her usual sassy self on stage and thrilled the audience. Backed by Aisha Commisiong and her dancers, who enriched the performance, she set the bar high for the other singers to follow.

The audience loved the performance. The other ladies who followed succeeded in keeping the momentum going as they each gave top class performances.

Dawn Marie Springer, who was second on stage, gave a soothing and thrilling performance of Summertime. She was followed by Jessica Rose, a former student of the Coleridge and Parry School and their award-winning choir.

For Jessica, being on that stage was a dream come true. She attended the show a few years ago and later wrote to Ebonnie Rowe, the show’s producer, expressing interest in participating. Jessica gave a brilliant rendition of Besame Mucho, which thrilled the audience.

No stranger to the Honey Jazz stage, Faith Callender was up next. A joy to watch, she displayed much maturity that reflected her growth over the years both in sound and look. She gave a great rendition of Don’t Know Why.

When Faith graced the stage, there were many ooohs and aaahs in reaction to her immaculate attire. Long after she left the stage, some patrons were still talking about how good a performance it was.

Digicel’s newest and lone female ambassador, Chrissy D, gave a soft and silky smooth rendition of Let It Go. It was soothing and quite nice to take in.

Debbie Reifer took on the late Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, and definitely did it justice. Adrianna Mayers gave a great performance of I Put a Spell on You. She received a rousing round of applause for her performance.

Ava Merissa Lee’s rendition of No Ordinary Love was spectacular. Again the crowd loved it. The ever-popular Kellie Cadogan was next on stage and she gave a wonderful performance of Feel Like Making Love, the Roberta Flack classic.

Gigi Ma’at closed out the show with a bang singing You Don’t Love Me and Seven Nation Army.

Overall, it was one fantastic night of jazz music. Kudos to the band, led by Kevyn Lynch, for doing an excellent job.

As is customary, following the concert, there was an after party with NJ30 for patrons and the artistes to kick back and unwind.

Once again to Ebonnie Rowe, take a bow for a fabulous show.