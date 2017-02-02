Daylight shooting

Teenager in serious condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

Not for the first time, the people of the normally quiet community of Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church are worried about their safety after an afternoon shooting left a young man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police said 18-year-old Michael Omar Edwards of the same address was shot multiple times around 2:40 Thursday afternoon and was in serious but stable condition.

“The young man was at his residence when two masked armed men entered onto his premises [and] shot him multiple times in the upper torso. He has been rushed to the QEH [Queen Elizabeth Hospital] by ambulance for medical attention,” Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said.

Thursday’s shooting was the second in about six months, and it unnerved residents who were wondering what was going on.

While members of the police forensic unit carried out their investigations well after 4 p.m., residents huddled at different parts of the gap discussing what had transpired. Some appeared to be shaken up while others openly vented that the violence must stop.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she was indoors at the time of the incident and ducked for cover even though she had no idea where the shots were coming from at the time.

“I was in here and outside was quiet and peaceful, then all of a sudden I hear pax, pax, pax, pax, pax. After a while I peeped out to see what was going on and I see everyone up the road. I really don’t know what’s going on. It don’t seem as though we safe ‘bout here anymore,” the concerned resident said.

Another resident who lives next door the victim said she was startled by the gunshots and had been feeling uneasy since.

“I was in the house and all I heard was a series of gunshots and I ran out. The guy was lying face down on the ground, bleeding bad. He called out for help and they called the ambulance and the police. It was real sad to see.”

In August last year 20-year-old Demarco Coombs of the same community was shot in the lower abdomen by an unknown assailant following an incident at Harpers Land, Sargeant’s Village.

It was believed the shooting was linked to a robbery that had taken place the previous night.

Residents at the time described their sense of uneasiness and fear at the then familiar sound of gunshots.

“Well you would be uneasy because if your children outside playing and people just brandishing weapons and decide, ‘well I gine shoot at you’, your children can get hurt. You can’t feel comfortable at all,” one person told Barbados TODAY at the time.

Up to press time, police were still carrying out their investigations into Thursday’s incident.

