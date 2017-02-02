‘Cheated’ Canadians call in the cops

There’s a new twist to the story of a Canadian couple who claimed they were cheated of $2,500 used as security deposit for their accommodation at a condominium on the west coast.

Visitors Jan and Cyndi Oster now report that the police are looking into the case.

Public Relations Officer Inspector Roland Cobbler of the RBPF could not confirm the Force’s involvement, promising to provide information Friday.

However, the visiting couple said the matter was in the hands of the Fraud Squad.

“We have activity taking place at the moment; we are working very closely with the police on this matter. I don’t want to release any information that might cause problems with the investigation but we do have excellent cooperation from all parties and that’s really what it boils down to,” Jan told Barbados TODAY Thursday afternoon.

The couple first revealed to Barbados TODAY on Tuesday that they had planned a yearlong Barbadian adventure, but were forced to cut it short because of the way matters relating to their accommodation had unfolded.

Jan claimed they had been forced to cope with an owner who was not aware the condo had been rented, an unhelpful agent, a change in management, a request for a hastened departure because the unit was up for sale, and an unwillingness by everyone to return their deposit.

He said since Barbados TODAY broke the story several hotels have come forward with offers of free accommodation, a gesture not lost on the visitors who expressed heartfelt thanks for the support they had received since sharing their ordeal.

“We [want to] thank the Royal Barbados Police Force, and specifically the Fraud Squad for coming to the rescue with their investigations. We really had nowhere to turn in this matter as we are visitors to your beautiful island.

“We appreciate the many offers of assistance from various proprietors that have come to us through the offices of Barbados TODAY to help make the remainder of our stay more enjoyable. We are thankful to the public for the many positive and supportive comments about the article. There was no intention to provide harm, we just wanted restitution of our situation,” the husband said.

Since Tuesday Barbados TODAY has repeatedly tried to reach the manager of Rival Enterprises and has left several messages that have not been acknowledged up to the time of publication.