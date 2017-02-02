Buggery probe

ELDERLY MAN DENIED BAIL

A 67-year-old man accused of buggering a minor appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

And despite his plea for bail, Winston Errol Bovell, of 144 Lodge Hill Terrace, St Michael was remanded to HMP Dodds.

He allegedly committed the offence sometime between November 1, 2016 and last month, but he was not required to plea to the charge.

Sergeant Janice Ifill objected to bail on several grounds, including the nature and seriousness of the offence and the need to protect society.

The prosecutor also felt that if the accused was granted bail he would reoffend, and she revealed that investigators were also probing two other similar matters allegedly involving the accused.

“The virtual complaint in this and in the other two matters are juveniles and must be protected,” the Crown’s representative said.

However, Bovell declared: “I am not a threat to society, that’s for sure.”

The man insisted that he had not committed the offence: “It is just an accusation.”

“I am no flight risk. I have two convictions for petty theft and I don’t think I should be incarcerated for that,” added Bovell, in pleading for his freedom. “I am unaware of other matters, Ma’am.”

But his bail application was denied.

Bovell has been remanded to prison for the next 28 days and will reappear before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant on March 1.