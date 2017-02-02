Bolt to light up Nitro

Usain Bolt is used to being the star of the show. But when he competes in the first meeting of Nitro Athletics in Melbourne this Saturday night, the event will be centre stage every bit as much as its star attraction.

Since his 100 and 200 metres gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games – each achieved with world record performances – Bolt has pretty much transcended track and field. Rarely does another competitor steal the headlines.

Maybe nothing can take the limelight off the man widely regarded as the greatest athlete ever, but Nitro will at worst share it.

Nitro Athletics is being touted as a new, team-based competition with a unique format combining traditional athletic events with a new era of athletic practice. Like a jazz variation on a standard musical classic, purists will recognise the melody while a new audience applauds the improvisations.

That is the hope, anyway, a hope shared by Athletics Australia, which has backed the concept, by Bolt, who has equity in the new competition, and by IAAF president Sebastian Coe. Bolt’s involvement has attracted free-to-air television coverage, the first for athletics in Australia for a long time.

“This is the right move forward,” Bolt said at the launch of the new competition last November. “I’m going to be part of a team – 12 males, 12 females. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Coe praised the potential of Nitro Athletics in a statement marking one month to go. While affirming that athletics remained “the cornerstone” of the Olympic Games and the World championships were “an incredibly strong and attractive event,” the IAAF president said:

“We need innovation and more opportunities for our athletes to interact with fans and show their personalities – and Nitro Athletics is a great example of what can be done and what needs to be done to revolutionise how we present our sport and how our fans connect with the sport and the athletes.”

Bolt is the biggest of the stars competing in the three-meeting Nitro series (4, 9 and 11 February) and is captain of his own team, The Bolt All-Stars. His teammates include fellow-Jamaicans Asafa Powell and Michael Frater, Olympic 400m hurdles champion Kerron Clement of the USA and rising US star Jarrion Lawson who went within a trailing hand of winning the long jump at the Rio Olympics.

The English team is headed by Beijing 2008 400m gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu, Australia’s stars include Ryan Gregson, Linden Hall, Genevieve Lacaze and long jumper Fabrice Lapierre while hurdlers Xie Wenjun and Wataru Yazawa compete for China and Japan, respectively.

The team concept also allows for the integration of Paralympic events into the scoring. Rio 2016 Paralympic T47 long jump champion Anna Grimaldi competes for New Zealand while T42 100 metres gold medallist Scott Reardon is part of the Australian team.

Athletics fans are familiar with team competition in many formats – the IAAF Continental Cup, the European Cup, US Collegiate dual meet and Finnkampen, the annual international match between Finland and Sweden.

Nitro Athletics will add a couple of twists to the traditional mix. The Nitro Power Play will offer double points for one selected event nominated by the team captain. Each team will get the opportunity for one power play during the competition.

There will be innovation in the event structure, too. Individual sprints will be over 60, 150 and 300m. The mile race on the first night will be enlivened with a ‘devil-take-the-hindmost’ rule under which the last runner drops out each completed lap. A 3-minute distance challenge, in which a woman runs as far as she can for three minutes before handing over to a male teammate to do the same thing, will feature on all three nights. (IAAF)