Blue rule at St Paul’s Primary

It was a close tussle throughout the day. But in the end Blue House Bolts just about edged Green House Giants at the finish line to be tops at St Paul’s Primary’s Inter-house Sports at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex Wednesday.

Blue House tallied 580 points, five more than Green House in second place, with Yellow House Tigers third on 551 points and Red House Fire Birds fourth with 509 points.

Yellow House’s Aziza Thomas, competing in the U13 division, emerged as the victrix ludorum, but up to publication time organizers had not yet arrived at a victor ludorum, nor had a determination been made on the divisional champions.

Thomas performed consistently during the day registering a win in the 400m ahead of Green House’s Kianna Browne and Red House’s Jasoniah Moore. Thomas also finished second in the 100m sprint behind Browne of Green House and ahead of Blue House’s Hannah Best.

Martino Croney won the U13 400m to give Green House valuable points with Yellow House’s Abraham Roachford and Blue House’s Kobe Burgess in second and third place respectively.

Blue House collected significant points in the novelty events with Aashiyanna Hoyte and Aniyah Kippins finishing first and second in the sack race while in the boys’ equivalent Blue House’s Joshua Cumberbatch won ahead of Jahaziah Alkins and Amaziah Victor of Red House. Zipporah Greenidge-Mackie of Yellow House won the girls’ shuttle race, beating Kippins and Keenasha Greenidge of Red House to the finish line.

In the 100m dash for U11 boys Yellow House’s Dashane Hinds won in a time of 15.84m, finishing ahead of Blue House’s Simroy John who clocked 15.92 and Ahkeel Sealy of Green House in a time of 16.35.

Zabira Clarke won the U11 100m for Green House with Yellow House’s Makayla Knight and Jahzara Thomas of Blue House settling for second and third place.

In the U13 100m sprint Green House’s Jacobie Telemaque took first place in 14.43 seconds, with Jaedan Best of Yellow House finishing second in 14.58 and Croney third in 15.03.