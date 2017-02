Barbados records another road fatality

Barbados has recorded another road fatality.

A 59-year-old male pedestrian died after being involved in an accident along Harts Gap Main Road, Christ Church around 8.18 p.m.

The man, whose name has been withheld by police, was struck by a motor car driven by Tyson Babb, 30, of Downes Gap, Arthur Seat, St Thomas.

The victim was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.