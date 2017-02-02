Back to jail for fraud-accused

Two visitors, who are accused of a number of fraud-related offences, will have to wait a while longer to know their fate.

They are 28-year-old Constantin Ursu of Romania and 31-year-old Andre Harvey of Jamaica, who police earlier said also had Romanian citizenship.

The duo was arrested and formally charged last week for the offences, which were allegedly committed on Wednesday January 25, 2017.

Today, they appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, but were both sent back to prison until February 6.