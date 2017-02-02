Back to jail for fraud-accused

Two visitors, who are accused of a number of fraud-related offences, will have to wait a while longer to know their fate.

They are 28-year-old Constantin Ursu of Romania and 31-year-old Andre Harvey of Jamaica, who police earlier said also had Romanian citizenship.

Constantin Ursu
Andre Harvey

The duo was arrested and formally charged last week for the offences, which were allegedly committed on Wednesday  January 25, 2017.

Today, they appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, but were both sent back to prison until February 6.

  1. Sheldine Dyall
    Sheldine Dyall February 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Don’t play with our police , good job officers

  2. Adelia de Silvia
    Adelia de Silvia February 2, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Send them back to where they come from.. Mostly the romenian.. Bad business

  3. Adelia de Silvia
    Adelia de Silvia February 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    The jamaican might have too romanian citizenship.. but WHERE do they live? and please.. after the jail sentence. DO NOT SEND THEM TO SPAIN>…

  4. Alex Alleyne February 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Put them in the same cell so they will continue to sleep together.

  5. Ras Selwin
    Ras Selwin February 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Good job

  6. Peter February 2, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    So BRBados Today. What kind of fraud did they commit? Do your job. Report briefly and to the point. and give details.

