Update: Three people injured in accident in The City.

Police have released the name of the woman who was injured in an accident in The City this afternoon.

She is Eleanor Taylor, 62, of St Stephens Landing Scheme, St Michael who was struck by a minibus driven by Wayne Barrow of Arthur Seat, St Thomas along Chapel Street, St Michael.

Taylor complained for pain to her head and back. She was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical treatment.

Two passengers who were aboard the minibus also suffered injuries.

Angela Grant, 62, of Bank Hall St Michael and Daniel Hall, 31, of Carlton St James complained of pain to head and knees respectively. They were also transported to the QEH for treatment.