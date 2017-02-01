Transport Board driver injured in accident
A driver at the state-owned Transport Board received minor injuries when his bus overturned at Oldbury, St Philip around 12.52 this afternoon.
Corey Linton, 32, of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church was the lone person on board.
Linton complained of minor injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle for medical attention.
Police are continuing investigations.
Glad he is ok but only Friday and I am not saying that is the cause,we were looking at the wheels on the buses at the Oistin terminal and lots as some one said look like a baby bottom ,real smoothe.
Wow that road needs some potholes to prevent these types of accidents.