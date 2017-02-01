Student found with drugs in pencil case

A Bridgetown magistrate has ordered a pre-sentencing report into the life of a 19-year-old student who was found with 55 grammes of cannabis inside his pencil case.

Brian McDonald Adams of Clapham Road, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis, possession of cannabis within a 100-yard radius of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic, and possession with intent by him or some other person to supply the drug within that same distance.

The drugs were discovered Monday while security personnel at the tertiary institution were conducting routine searches.

Prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill said when police were called to the Wildey, St Michael educational facility, Adams said the pencil case was his but the contents were not.

Attorney-at-law Arthur Holder addressed the court on behalf of his client, who is a first-time offender.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered the report and granted the teen his freedom on a $5,000 surety.

He returns to court on March 31.