Springer into B’ball final

Springer Memorial are one step closer to adding yet another trophy to their already heavy-laden cabinet after advancing into the Massy United Insurance Senior Girls Basketball Competition today.

The former queens had home court advantage against Christ Church Foundation who were defeated 33-22 with the quarter scores reading 13-1, 19-6 and 21-9. Springer Memorial dominated the proceedings throughout the match.

Junior national basketballer Rashanna Thorne top-scored with 12 points and was the only player to reach double figures as Tyra Holder netted six, Jada Smith and Tricia Phillips each had four, Renee Burke three and Joniqua Moore, two.

After Springer Memorial had the majority of ball possession for most of the first and second quarters and a commanding 19-6 lead at the half, Foundation managed to slow down the pace and restricted them to just two points during the entire third quarter. It was arguably the best period of the game for the Foundation girls.

Scoring for Foundation were Dohme Clarke with seven points, top junior basketballer Stephian Shepherd, six, Romancia Odwin, five, and two each from Chante Moore and Shanice Brathwaite.

Unfortunately for Foundation, the deficit was 12 points at the end of the third period and seemed a bit too much against a strong Springer side. Even though the girls from Church Hill managed to outscore their hosts 13-10 in the fourth and decisive quarter, Springer long had the game in their grasp and a spot in the final where they will await the winner of the match-up between The St Michael School and Graydon Sealy Secondary.

The second semifinal match will be contested tomorrow at the Graydon Sealy Secondary School commencing at 3:15p.m.