Snow cone vendor on rape charge

A snow cone vendor was granted $15,000 bail Tuesday in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court where he appeared on rape and serious bodily harm charges.

Anderson Athlone Inniss, of Brittons Cross Road, St Michael, was not required to plead to the charges that he caused serious bodily harm to a woman with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her or cause her some serious bodily harm; and having sexual intercourse with the same woman without her consent. Both offences allegedly occurred on December 28.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant granted the 52-year-old bail and warned him to stay away from his alleged victim.

He will return to court on April 4.