Sandals celebrates second anniversary

An incredible journey which has only just begun.

That is the message deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Adam Stewart delivered last Saturday as he congratulated the management and staff of Sandals Barbados Resort on reaching their second anniversary of operation.

At a recognition ceremony that included a cultural showcase and a party into the night for guests and team members, the Dover, Christ Church resort’s anniversary was acknowledged with a hint of anticipation about the soon-to-be-opened Sandals Royal Barbados in November 2017.

“Sandals Barbados has performed better than expected. We are happy with the product we have delivered to our guests and the people of Barbados. We are all now anxious and excited to reveal the newest resort in a matter of months, which we are sure will continue on a path to revolutionize the tourism product in Barbados,” said Stewart.

Sandals Barbados general manager Fernand Zievinger added: “Last year, for our first anniversary we pulled out all the stops. However, this time around, we still acknowledged the milestone in a special way knowing that we plan to have a greater celebration in November as we officially open our sister property, Sandals Royal Barbados, next door.”

The celebrations started with a conga line that began at the main gate of the resort and ended at the Calypso Lounge area where the infusing rhythms of the tuk band delighted guests and staff members.

In October 2013, Sandals acquired what was then the Couples Resorts and opened a month later in November. Sandals Barbados then closed in April 2014 for a US$65 million refurbishment that took about nine months to complete.

With strong bookings and a vigorous marketing campaign, the resort remains one of the most popular in the Sandals chain.