Police probe accident at Salters, St George

Two drivers were injured in an accident, which occurred along Salters Road, St George around 3.10 p.m. today.

They were Randolph Ifill, 79, of Nurse Land, St Michael and Kathaline Barton, 47, of Flat Rock, St George.

Both Ifill and Barton suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Police are continuing investigations.