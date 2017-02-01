No surety means remand for Nicholls

A 37-year-old mason has been remanded to prison until February after being unable to secure a surety to post bail on his behalf.

Dwayne Omar Nicholls of Pinder’s Gap, St Michael went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Sharon Boyce on January 28 and damaging a door belonging to her.

He admitted to the offences.

The court heard in the facts presented by prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill that the two had been in a five-year relationship that came to an end last December.

Boyce made arrangements to meet Nicholls at the Oistins Bay Gardens so he could repay monies owed to her. Instead, he tried to rekindle the relationship but was turned down and Boyce returned to her home.

In the early hours of January 28, however, Nicholls turned up at her house demanding entry. Boyce refused to let him in.

It was then that Nicholls struck the glass on the door, shattering it and causing the shards to strike Boyce on the left side of her face. She was injured and sought medical attention

Today, Nicholls told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant he was willing to compensate Boyce.

The complainant has been summoned to court for February 9.

While Nicholls was granted $9,000 bail by the magistrate, he had no available surety, so he was remanded to return in nine days.