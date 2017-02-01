Little “workers”

Monday was no ordinary day for the tiny tots at the Depearl Day Care and Preschool.

The excited, bright-eyed boys and girls shed their school uniforms for uniforms of a different kind as they explored a whole new world outside of the classroom. Books and crayons aside, the students were all decked out for the world of work.

It was Career Showcase Day and they were easily some of the most eager workers you have ever seen.

They were police officers, fire officers, chefs, judges, nurses and doctors.

Principal Depearl Nurse-Howell shared that the showcase “was to expose the children to professions they can choose as they grow up”. She stressed that it was not too early to develop young minds.

The children had loads of fun, enjoying each other’s costumes.

The highlight of the day was a visit by personnel from the Ambulance Service, who told the children all about responding to emergencies.

The students were especially excited to check out the inside of the fully equipped ambulance and all its gadgets.