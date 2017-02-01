GUYANA – Woman fakes kidnapping to run away with lover

GEORGETOWN –– When 21-year-old Fazeema Zabar was dragged into a car at knife-point two Mondays ago in the presence of her mother and brother, at Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), it was actually a scene she was enacting—one she and her lover plotted the night before.

The plot went just as they expected — a man with dreadlocks came out a white Toyota 212 and grabbed her with one hand and placed the knife to her neck with the other hand.

For it to look “real” it had to be done when her mother, Nazeema Zabar was there so that she would believe.

This is the information related to the police by the young woman Monday night when she and her lover were tracked down by the police at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to information received, the young woman explained to the police that she and her alleged kidnapper are lovers and plan on getting married.

Nazeema Zabar said that when the police located her daughter, she made contact with her and said that she would not be returning home since it would bring shame to her family.

“She said that she don’t want to bring shame to us and that the boy said he will marry her but I am still willing to take her back,” the woman said.

In a previous interview, her mother explained that the alleged suspect and the young woman were once friends but things turned sour when he reportedly took her to an abandoned house in an isolated area in October, 2016.

That matter was reported to the police and according to her mother, the cops never caught him.

Relatives alleged that at around 11 p.m. on October 9, 2016, Fazeema Zabar had just finished work and was heading home when she was offered a lift by the suspect.

Reports are that the two met when she was working at a fast-food outlet and started talking. They later exchanged numbers.

Her mother said that the young woman took the drop but the suspect failed to take her home. Instead, he took her to a house, broke her phone and made sexual advances to her daughter.

“What happen is that while he was driving, she passed her father on the road and she called out for him but he didn’t hear. Her father eventually called her phone and like she and he were fighting up with the phone and she answer and say he [driver] taking her away and then the call cut.”

According to Nazeema Zabar, her daughter then made contact with her the following day at 1 a.m. and told her the driver took her away somewhere in Ruby.

The young lady allegedly told her mother that she was able to make the call because the suspect had fallen asleep.

Kaieteur News understands that the cops were able to locate the young lady later that day but the suspect allegedly escaped.

However, on January 22 last, Fazeema was at a wedding when the same man allegedly showed up and grabbed her. Friends purportedly rescued her and took her home.

The following day, she and her mother and brother went to the station to make a report. It was on their way home that she was allegedly abducted.

Her mother said that the suspect is married and has a child but seemed obsessed with her daughter. The woman said that the suspect has even tattooed her daughter’s name on his hand.

Source: (Kaieteur News)