Canadian teen pays for assaulting police

Attorney-at-law Basheer Makda Tuesday successfully argued for his client, a visiting Canadian student who assaulted two police officers, to maintain a clean criminal record.

But 16-year-old Nicolle Ella Weber still had to pay up for her crimes.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting Sergeant Wilma Farley in the execution of her duties and assaulting Constable Allison Clarke, occasioning her actual bodily harm, on January 28.

Weber, who is vacationing with her family, had locked herself in a bathroom at Oistins Bay Gardens and threatened to take her life.

Police were called and were able to convince her to exit the bathroom, but she began to fight with the officers.

According to prosecutor Sergeant Neville Watson, the officers were able to get the situation under control and they transported Weber to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. While there, Weber tried to escape, but was apprehended. She was then taken to the Oistins Police Station and she attacked Constable Clarke by biting her on the shoulder.

It was then that Sergeant Farley came to the assistance of her colleague, but Weber spat on her.

The teenager was later taken to the Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

In court Tuesday, Weber’s lawyer said his client was not in the right frame of mind at the time she committed the offences.

Makda revealed that she suffered from depression and anxiety.

“Her situation prior to arriving in Barbados was stable. However, her situation worsened when she got here,” the attorney-at-law said.

After considering all the factors, Magistrate Douglas Frederick ordered that the teen compensate the first responders.

Weber was then reprimanded and discharged after she paid the court costs in the sum of $750 for Clarke and $350 for Farley.

Her record remains clean.