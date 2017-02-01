Adams House repeat as champs

Adhering to their motto of “a determined attitude leads to success”, Adams ‘Blue’ House repeated as champions for the second consecutive year at St Giles Primary Inter-house Sports held Wednesday at the National Stadium.

Adams fought well to retain their title and celebrate as champions with 559 points. They staved off Brewster ‘Yellow’ House finishing the day on 469, Cumberbatch ‘Green’ House with 402 were third and Parris ‘Red’ House collected a mere 225.

Despite a collective effort from the athletes of Adams House, it was Under-13 queen J’Nia Edwards of Cumberbatch House that ran away with the victrix ludorum title, amassing 48 points for the Thunderbirds. Edwards won the 600m, cricket ball throw, came second in the 400m and long jump and was third in the 100m and 200m.

Meanwhile Nathan Cumberbatch of Brewster House gave a performance to write his name on the victor ludorum trophy with a total of 41 points in the Under-nine Boys Division. Brewster was unstoppable for Eagles as he managed to hold off stiff competition from teammate Rokeem King in the 80m, 100m, 150m and long jump.

The other top performers on track came from Emily Holder-Atherley of Adams House in the Under-nine Girls age group and she was rewarded with 38 points for her efforts. In the female Under-13 division, there was a tie between Tianna Applewhaite and Tamarah Hoyte both of Brewster House with a total of 30 points.

A part of Adams House’s success today came compliments the Under-11 Boys category with Kevin Webster excelling for his 28 points, along with Blue House’s Shawn Jack who was top of the class with 33 points in the Under-13 Boys division.