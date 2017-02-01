Adams House repeat as champs

Adhering to their motto of  “a determined attitude leads to success”, Adams ‘Blue’ House repeated as champions for the second consecutive year at St Giles Primary Inter-house Sports held Wednesday at the National Stadium.

Adams fought well to retain their title and celebrate as champions with 559 points. They staved off Brewster ‘Yellow’ House finishing the day on 469, Cumberbatch ‘Green’ House with 402 were third and Parris ‘Red’ House collected a mere 225.

Kevin Webster of Adams House powering his way to victory in the Under-11 Boys 100m.

 

Shania Hoyte of Cumberbatch House won the girls Under-nine 100m.

Despite a collective effort from the athletes of Adams House, it was Under-13 queen J’Nia Edwards of Cumberbatch House that ran away with the victrix ludorum title, amassing 48 points for the Thunderbirds. Edwards won the 600m, cricket ball throw, came second in the 400m and long jump and was third in the 100m and 200m.

Victrix ludorum J’Nia Edward of Parris House was a clear winner in the girls 600m.

 

Shawn Jack (second left) of Adams House is not only the fastest boy at St Giles Primary but he was the most outatanding performer in the Under-13 Division.

Meanwhile Nathan Cumberbatch of Brewster House gave a performance to write his name on the victor ludorum trophy with a total of 41 points in the Under-nine Boys Division. Brewster was unstoppable for Eagles as he managed to hold off stiff competition from teammate Rokeem King in the 80m, 100m, 150m and long jump.

Brewsters House had the Under- nine boys division locked with victor ludorum Nathan Cumberbatch (right) and Rokeem King stamping their authority all day. (Pictures by Morissa Lindsay)

 

Sky Scott of Parris House edged Rejada Hinds of Adams House to win the Under-seven girls 50m dash.

The other top performers on track came from Emily Holder-Atherley of Adams House in the Under-nine Girls age group and she was rewarded with 38 points for her efforts. In the female Under-13 division, there was a tie between Tianna Applewhaite and Tamarah Hoyte both of Brewster House with a total of 30 points.

Twin sisters Tia and Tania Applewhaite dominated the Under-11 Girls Division for Brewsters House with Tania (left front) scoring 30 point to top that age group.

A part of Adams House’s success today came compliments the Under-11 Boys category with Kevin Webster excelling for his 28 points, along with Blue House’s Shawn Jack who was top of the class with 33 points in the Under-13 Boys division. 

