We are too ‘messed up’, laments Anglican priest

Barbados has become a “messed up” country of selfish people who have lost touch with humanity, one religious leader has declared.

Upset that a video was being circulated on social media of Saturday’s vicious, fatal dog attack on 74-year-old Verona Gibson, Reverend Dr Michael Clarke said sadly Barbadians had forgotten where they came from as parents were raising children who cared little about others.

“To the person who stood up and took a video of [Saturday’s] event, [You are] a person who has no sense of connectedness with other persons. That’s what we are raising. This is all part of the selfishness that we have developed as a people. We shouldn’t be alarmed when persons do such horrible acts because it’s a part of who we have become,” he told the congregation at the St Peter’s Parish Church during a special service on Sunday, attended by Sagicor Inc’s management team and sales representatives from the life division.

“We have forgotten slavery, we have forgotten the difficult time, we have forgotten all the effort that was made, we have forgotten the fact that some mornings rather than stepping on flooring, we stepped on Mother Earth. It’s a reality, but our children don’t know those things. We haven’t showed them that. We only show them what we have.

“We haven’t shown told them about the efforts of those that came before us who had little shed roofs. We don’t tell them that. What they see now is gigantic houses. We have forgotten how we got there and we think we did it ourselves. Everything that we are doing is about ourselves. Even when we try to educate our children, it’s about ourselves so that we can boast which university they are going to and if they are becoming doctors or lawyers. We are so messed up.”

The Codrington College principal said the tragic event ought to serve as a wake-up call and an opportunity for Barbadians to reflect on how they could become a more selfless people once again.

And while he acknowledged that many people had either given up or were disappointed with religion, Clarke said it was important to focus on the unifying factors and “come away from our separateness”.

“You don’t know who you really are until you step out into doing. It is only when you have done the inside work, that when the moment comes for you to do, that your actions speak about who you are. It’s not about what you have or your position, but what it is that comes out from you . . . . Do justice, love kindness. Walk this world humbly. That’s all. To do that, first you have to be the individual that will come out and be just and be kind and walk humbly before God,” he advised.

Speaking directly to the Sagicor sales team Clarke also suggested that they be considerate and consider their connectedness when dealing with people.