Three change pleas

Three men on remand pleaded guilty to separate charges when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant recently.

Sean Christopher Ian Brewster, 38, of Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeants Village, Christ Church, admitted that he stole four credit cards and two debit cards belonging to Michael Agard sometime between October 7 and 8, 2016.

He also admitted to stealing a $200 tablet, a $30 flash drive, a $20 tool set, an $80 Wi-Fi device and US$30 belonging to Oliver Alleyne on November 27 last year; as well as possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine; and entering the house of Bonita Khan with intent to steal on November 28.

Brewster had denied the charge when he made his first court appearance last month.

Also pleading guilty was Mark Anthony Armstrong who is listed as having no fixed place of abode.

Armstrong, 41, who was also remanded to jail in December last year, admitted to resisting and assaulting Police Constable Renaldo Williams in the execution of his duties on November 4, 2016.

Armstrong and Brewster return to court on February 1 when the prosecutor is expected to outline the facts.

George St Clair Ricardo Lance Beckles, meanwhile, will reappear before Cuffy-Sargeant on February 24.

The 42-year-old unemployed man of 3rd Avenue Goodland, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to stealing a car battery belonging to Michael Stevenson, four years after he was slapped with the charge.

The court is expected to hear, in 28 days, the details of what took place on December 27, 2012.