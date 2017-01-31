St Michael North West celebrate
The champions of the National Sports Council/Youth Development Programme’s Under-17 Football Tournament, St Michael North West, celebrated in style over the weekend in a motorcade to celebrate their triumphant win.
Travelling through the St Michael North West community, the boys were all smiles as motorists and residents stopped to watch and congratulate the team. The motorcade also held a moment of silence in front of the Eight Ball Bar on Stephen’s Hill, to pay their respects to bar operator and community figure, the late David Blackett.
Captain Kavian Inniss was elated at the warm reception by fellow residents. The 17-year-old footballer said the win was a collaborative effort and would not have been possible without the contributions of all his teammates.
“I feel very good because the Farm hasn’t won anything since 1994 and we came and won in 2017,” he said.
“Last year when we played we were losing penalties, but the coach said let us just play hard and do our best this year, do everything right and make sure we go out there and do the right things . . . we trained hard,” Inniss added.
Although coach Robert Jones was enjoying this year’s celebrations, he indicated the team had their sights set on another win next year.
“We started a little slow and a little rough but we have learnt that nobody gives us anything. But we have to work hard and extremely hard for it, so that’s our intentions,” Jones said.
“I’m kind of reminding them that that was not the end of it and it is still not the end of it, we need to look beyond this,” he added,
Jones attributed this year’s success to an extra effort, training and discipline. He revealed that the team learned a lot from their trip to Toronto last year which ignited their desire for a championship trophy.
“I think they got a glimpse of what it means to be a professional or actually make it in the sport so I think that contributed to a lot of it,” he said.