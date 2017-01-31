Police search for missing schoolgirl

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing schoolgirl.

She is Zaliesha Simon, 16, of Welch Village, St John, a pupil of the Princess Margaret Secondary School.

According to police, she was last seen by her mother yesterday when she left home for school around 6.30 a.m.

Zaliesha is five feet, six inches and has a dark brown complexion. She has a small, round head, brown eyes and has an abrupt manner in public. She frequents the My Lords Hill, Silver Hill and the Bournes Land, Silver Sands area.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Zaliesha Simon is asked to contact Distirict ‘C’ police station at 4168200, emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.