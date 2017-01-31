Pay fine or do time, man told

Two months – no extensions.

That’s how long 28-year-old Damonn Liamm Bascombe has been granted to pay a $1,500 fine to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

If the unemployed man, who is listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode, fails to pay up, he will spend three months at HMP Dodds.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the fine today after Bascombe pleaded guilty to possession of four grammes of cannabis.

Bascombe, who was among a number of persons at Nurse Land, St Michael, ran on seeing police on patrol in the area.

He was pursued and apprehended, but a struggle ensued.

“Officer, officer, it is just a spliff I have,” Bascombe allegedly told lawmen when he was caught.

A search was conducted of his person and a jar containing five Ziploc bags was found.

“That is not mine, big man,” he reportedly said when asked to give an account.

Bascombe was arrested and taken to the District ‘A’ Police Station where he was said to be “extremely uncooperative”.

Attorney Mohia Ma’at told the court that while no fixed place of abode was stated on the police charge sheet, his client lived with his mother at Waterford, St Michael.

He requested that the court contemplate a sentence which would “ensure that he understands the zero tolerance that this court has towards marijuana or cannabis, or what you want to call it, but will also permit Bascombe to return to society to continue his work and studies”.

Bascombe must return to the Bridgetown Court on March 27 to show proof of payment of the fine.