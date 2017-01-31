One solution only

Party maintains stand on business-only candidates

One of the country’s newest political parties is adamant that only successful business owners will be welcomed as candidates to represent it in the general election constitutionally due next year.

Solutions Barbados has come in for ridicule for insisting that only those who have operated a business for at least five years with at least two employees would be considered as candidates.

Political activist David Comissiong called it the “most ridiculous, reactionary and counterproductive” notion in Barbados’ history and that placing the country’s affairs exclusively in the hands of the merchant class would spell “the greatest potential to bankrupt and destroy” the nation.

However, Solutions Barbados leader Grenville Phillips II has hit back, stating that managing a business was good preparation for running a country.

“Employers must effectively manage a local economy that includes employees, equipment, materials, customers, money and diverse foreseen and unforeseen risks. Therefore, we believe that responsibility managing such a local economy is the best training that an individual can have to prepare them to manage a national economy,” Phillips said in a press statement.

In addition, he said, there was no truth to the suggestion that his party would return Barbados to the colonial era where most politicians were drawn from the merchant class.

“The merchant’s business model is to simply import and sell products. We confirm that there are no merchants among our candidates,” he said.

Phillips recently said the party had already confirmed 14 candidates and would have a full slate by the time the election is called.

However, the party gave a deadline of today for business leaders to express their interest in contesting on a Solutions Barbados ticket.