Moore bailed

21-YEAR-OLD WITH CLEAN RECORD CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, WOUNDING

A young, unemployed man was released on $12,000 bail today after making an appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on robbery, wounding and drug charges.

Shane Jamine Moore, 21, of Lower Estate, St George, is accused of robbing Rico Eugene of a cellular phone and $600 in cash, as well as unlawfully wounding the same man with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to cause him some serious bodily harm.

Those offences allegedly occurred on January 21. He is also accused of having cannabis in his possession in the District ‘B’ jurisdiction on the same date.

He was not required to plead.

The prosecutor noted the serious nature of the offence and said that, “without going into the facts, a firearm was used”, as she objected to bail being granted.

Sergeant Janice Ifill added that there was also a fear that Moore would reoffend – another ground for her argument that he should be kept on remand at HMP Dodds.

However, Moore’s attorney Arthur Holder objected to the arguments presented by the prosecutor.

He maintained that his client had no previous convictions and no other matters pending before the court.

Arthur also pointed out that the accused was not before the court charged with use of a firearm and if it were so, the charge would state such, as is the norm.

“There is nothing to say that the complainant is hospitalized . . . that [my client] will interfere with the complainant, or is a threat to society.

“The seriousness of the charge is not a ground in itself to deny bail, Ma’am . . . [and] nothing else is being alleged, Ma’am, against this young man,” said Holder, who added that his client was a fit and proper candidate for bail.

“Strict conditions can be applied, Ma’am . . . . I see no rationale for a court not to exercise its discretion in relation to this accused man,” the attorney continued.

After putting forward a surety which the court accepted, Moore was granted bail and ordered to return to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court on April 19.

In the meantime, he must report to the District ‘B’ Police Station every Monday before 6 p.m., with valid identification, and adhere to a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

He was also warned by Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant to stay away from the complainant and his property.

On the drug offence, Moore was granted $2,000 bail with one surety, and must appear before the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on February 13 to answer that charge.