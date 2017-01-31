Kidnapping accused remanded

A steel bender began a three-week stint on remand at HMP Dodds today after appearing in court on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Jerome Oneal Bovell, of 2nd Avenue, Spring Garden, St Michael, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of unlawfully removing Antonio Agard from Nurse Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael without his consent on January 22.

The 43-year-old is also accused of robbing the same man of a $425 chain and pendant on the same day.

Prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill argued against Bovell getting bail, based on the serious nature of the charge and the fact that the accused was already on bail from both the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court and the High Court.

Sergeant Ifill also told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that the prosecution feared that Bovell would reoffend if granted bail.

However, Bovell’s attorney Sephia Moore told the No. 2 Criminal Court that her client was a fit and proper candidate for bail.

She admitted that there was no denying that kidnapping was a serious offence but insisted that “Mr Bovell does not have any [previous] convictions for kidnapping. . . . This is an anomaly for Mr Bovell, Your Worship.”

After weighing the two arguments, Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant denied Moore’s application for bail and remanded Bovell to jail until February 27.