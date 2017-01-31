Fire jolts man from his sleep

A 43-year-old Christ Church man got a rude awakening this morning, as he was jolted from his sleep by a crashing sound.

As it turned out, fire of unknown origin had broken out at Winston Clarke’s Maxwell Hill home around 2 a.m.

Fortunately, the Barbados Fire Service responded in time and extinguished the blaze before it could engulf his home.

However, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, 418-2605, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at

1-800-TIPS-8477 or the nearest police station.