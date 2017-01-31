Bail for man accused of offences against police

A self-employed man from St Philip was granted $3,000 bail today after he appeared in a Bridgetown Court on three charges involving a police officer.

Andre Dewayne Burgess, a 36-year-old East Point resident, denied that on January 29 he obstructed, assaulted and resisted Police Constable Adrian Daniel in the execution of his duties.

There were no objections to bail from the police prosecutor.

Burgess, who was represented by Attorney Angella Mitchell-Gittens, presented a surety to Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in order to gain his freedom.

He will return to court on April 20.

In the meantime, he must report to Central Police Station every Wednesday before noon with valid identification.

