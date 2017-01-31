Accident victim passes away

A St John man today succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident last Tuesday.

Adrian Goddard, 37, of College Savannah, St John died after 3 p.m.

Goddard was involved in a collision with a motorcar driven by Ron Brathwaite, 29, of Charnocks, Christ Church.

The collision occurred just about midnight along Woodbourne Road, St Philip.

Both Goddard and Brathwaite were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance with head injuries. Brathwaite was discharged after receiving treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone at 416-8200 or 416-8201.