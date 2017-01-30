TRINIDAD – TT weekend warriors

PORT OF SPAIN – Three women arrested during a cat fight at Piarco International Airport last Saturday, have been sentenced to community service – at the airport. They will be expected to meet and greet passengers upon their arrival.

The women pleaded guilty to offences of assault when they appeared on Monday at the Arima Magistrates’ Court. One of the three was also charged with assaulting a security guard and fined $1,000.

The charges were laid by Airports Authority estate officers who responded to the brawl in the KFC outlet of the food court near the atrium of the airport. Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said such an incident was “unacceptable”.

“The board is meeting today (Monday) again to find out what happened. They are meeting to give a more comprehensive report. What I indicated to them is that I want this incident to run its full course and to be taken straight to the courts of Trinidad and Tobago because we are not going to accept behaviour like that at the international airport and I want all parties involved to be held accountable,” Sinanan said.

He added: “I have heard that three people were charged. Based on the video that I saw I am a bit taken aback because I think I saw much more than three people involved in that incident. I am awaiting that full report and we have to take drastic action to ensure that people understand that they cannot come to our international airport and behave like that.

“We are not going to allow this to continue. We want citizens to be more vigilant and when instances like this happen it must be dealt with in a shorter time.” Anushka Chinnia-Seyjagat of the Corporate Communications Department of the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) said five women were detained during the incident which occurred around 3.20 a.m.

“Similar incidents have occurred in the past and have been expertly detained by the Airports Authority Security Force. This particular incident transpired for that length of time because the officers involved approached the situation with the aim to defuse and exercised the necessary restraint”, she said.

In another video shot in Chaguaramas on Sunday, two pairs of women engaged in a fight along the boardwalk.

The women were seen throwing multiple blows and rolling of the ground while scores of people look on. At the end of the video a man attempted to part the fight, as one of the clothing of one of the women burst and exposed her upper body.

Source: (Trinidad Express)