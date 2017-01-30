Police search for missing Christ Church teenager

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Missing is Jehu Hanan Schoo Gaskin, 17, of ‘The Boulevard’ Enterprise, Christ Church.

Gaskin is a medical student at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

He was last seen by his father around 8.30 a.m. yesterday at home.

Jehu is 170 centimetres in height and slim. He has a round head; high forehead; long, black hair; thick eyebrows and black eyes.

He has an erect appearance, is pleasant and speaks with a soft voice.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Jehu Hanan Schoo Gaskin is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418 2612 or 418 2605, police emergency number 211 or the nearest Police Station.