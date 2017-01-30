Police investigate house fire in Christ Church

Police are investigating a fire, which damaged the home of a Christ Church man in the wee hours of this morning.

Police said around 2:00 a.m., Winston Clarke, 43, was jolted from his sleep by a crashing sound, and discovered that his house was on fire.

Personnel from the Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, 418-2605, Police Emergency – 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS-8477 or the nearest police station.