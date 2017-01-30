Drug accused plead guilty

Two Christ Church residents today pleaded guilty to a string of drug related offences.

Shonna Simone Jalisa Ashby, 24, of #129 Country View Estates, Lowther’s Hill, Christ Church and Ramon Omar Griffith, 30, of Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church were nabbed last Saturday at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

According to police, Ashby and Smith were being observed by police acting on information.

Police searched Ashby and discovered two transparent plastic bags containing cocaine concealed in a boxers short.

Ashby was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply, trafficking, unlawful attempt to export cocaine, conspire to traffic and supply cocaine and supply of cocaine.

Griffith was charged with conspiring to traffic and supply cocaine and intent to supply the drug.

Ashby was fined $5000.00 for the offence of possession with intent to supply, $5000.00 for unlawful attempt to export, and $5000.00 for conspire to traffic and supply cocaine. She was convicted, reprimanded and discharged (CRD) for the remaining offences.

Griffith was fined $10,000.00 for the offence of intent to supply cocaine, and $5000.00 for conspiring to traffic and supply cocaine.

Both Griffith and Ashby must pay the fines in nine months or spend two years in prison.

The weight of the drug is 260 grams with an estimated street value of $BDS13,000.