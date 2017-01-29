Trudeau tells refugees to come to Canada after Trump ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told refugees to come to Canada, after US President Donald Trump suspended his country’s refugee programme for four months and indefinitely banned Syrians.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” Trudeau tweeted on Saturday.

He also posted a picture of himself welcoming a Syrian girl at Toronto airport in December 2015.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order imposing what he calls “extreme vetting” on refugees and banning all travellers from seven-Muslim majority countries for 90 days.

Canada has a history of welcoming refugees and as of January has settled almost 40,000 Syrians fleeing the current conflict.