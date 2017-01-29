St Peter teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Samara Rennisha Cumberbatch of Rose Hill, St Peter.

She was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m on Saturday boarding a route taxi in the area of Mile and a Quarter in the parish. At the time, she was wearing a black top, black short pants, a pair of pink slippers, and multi-coloured wraps around her waist. She was carrying a white plastic bag with clothing.

Cumberbatch is five feet six inches in height, slim build, dark complexion, has a round face, fat cheeks, broad nose, thin eyebrows, small eyes, round chin, medium size ears and erect appearance. She frequents the areas of Pie Corner, St Lucy and Rose Hill, St Peter.

The police are asking anyone with information that could help them locate Cumberbatch to contact the District ‘E’ police station at 419-1730 or 410-1731, the emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.