Missing teen found
Police say 15-year-old Nathan Nathaniel Dicoda Bryant, who was reported missing, has been found.
Bryant, of Vaucluse Tenantry, St Thomas, was reported missing on Friday, January 27.
Police say 15-year-old Nathan Nathaniel Dicoda Bryant, who was reported missing, has been found.
Bryant, of Vaucluse Tenantry, St Thomas, was reported missing on Friday, January 27.
Our mission is to keep you informed. Do you have news, know of an event or a personality deserving of coverage? Contact us today! Nothing or no one is too big or too small for us at Barbados Today to highlight. You can also take your own good quality photographs of community events and drop us a note with the details.
Mr Peter Harris
Chairman
Ms Kaymar Jordan
Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mrs Sandy Deane
Editorial Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr Wade Gibbons
Sports Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr David Williams
Advertising / Sales Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1005
Mr Henry Richards
Creative / Technical Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1032