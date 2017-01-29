Missing teen found

Added by Desmond Brown on January 29, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Police say 15-year-old Nathan Nathaniel Dicoda Bryant, who was reported missing, has been found.

Bryant, of Vaucluse Tenantry, St Thomas, was reported missing on Friday, January 27.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *