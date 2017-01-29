Fogging schedule January 30 to February 2

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health will continue its fogging programme this week, beginning on Monday, January 30, in St Peter.

Areas to be fogged in that parish are Maynards Housing Area, Jerusalem, Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill, Apple Grove, Mile and a Quarter, Maynards Development, Valley View, Convent Drive, Sunset Heights and the environs.

On Tuesday, January 31, the team moves to St Michael to spray Valerie, Brittons Cross Road, Beckles Road, Villa Road, Layne’s Road, Scott’s Gap, Highgate Gardens, Collymore Rock, Burke’s Land, Eversley Road, Brittons New Road, Reece Land, Flagstaff and neighbouring districts.

St Michael and Christ Church will be targeted on Wednesday, February 1, when Wildey, Gas Product Gap, Flagstaff, Ifill Road, Streats Road, Clapham Ridge, Clapham Park, Forde’s Road, Rendezvous Ridge, Simmons Road, Club Morgan, Plantain Walk, Bonnetts, Bonnetts Housing Area and surrounding areas will be fogged.

On Thursday, February 2, districts in St Philip to be sprayed are Eastbourne #1 and #3, River Road, Lynches, Casuarina Development, Merricks, Peat Bay, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay, Ocean View, Inchcape Terrace, Harris Smith Road, Wellhouse, Shrewsbury, Bequest, Eastbourne #2 and #3 and the environs.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day, and householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.