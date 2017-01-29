Four die in Graeme Hall crash

Four people — including a Barbadian man and three Vincentian women — lost their lives in a fatal collision involving a taxi and a private motor car, along the Graeme Hall section of the ABC Highway around 3 a.m. today.

Police are yet to release the names of the victims. However, counted among the dead are the 23-year-old Barbadian male driver of the white Mitsubishi Lancer and his three female passengers, ages 17, 18 and 19, police spokesman Inspector Roland Cobbler told Barbados TODAY.

Cobbler, who is the public relations officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force, also revealed that the three dead women, who were interns at the Crane Resort in St Philip, were due to leave the island today.

Two Vincentian males — ages 18 and 21 — were also passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

They were rushed to hospital by ambulance, along with the 52-year-old driver of the champagne colour Toyota Noah.

Based on their preliminary investigations, lawmen say there were at least three passengers in the taxi at the time of the crash. However, those survivors apparently left the scene.

Police are therefore appealing to them and anyone else with information on the deadly collision to come forward.